Cutting MLA pay on table as Chris Heaton-Harris to meet with NI party leaders

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will hold a series of meetings with political leaders this week as he again hinted he may act on cutting MLA pay.

Mr Heaton-Harris said on Friday he would call an election after a deadline to resume the power-sharing institutions passed.

However, he has stopped short of announcing a date, and plans to meet leaders from the various parties on Tuesday.

On the agenda will be discussions around the next steps, including how he will ensure public services continue to run, protect the public finances and consider options on MLA pay.

Later in the week he will meet Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I remain deeply disappointed that we did not see an Executive formed on Friday. The duty to call an election is not one I bear lightly, and I will be outlining to the parties that the people of Northern Ireland deserve a strong and accountable government.

“In the meantime, I will work tirelessly to protect the interests of the citizens of Northern Ireland. There are a number of things I could do, including taking action on MLA pay, which I know many people feel is deeply unfair while the Assembly is unable to function fully.

“I am also concerned by the issues within the Stormont budget and will address these urgently with my officials and those from the Northern Ireland Civil Service.”

Mr Heaton-Harris’s update, released on Sunday evening, made no mention of an election date, or when or even if one would be set.

Today Sir Jeffrey Donaldson urged the Government to focus on resolving issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol rather than calling a fresh poll.

The DUP leader claimed political chaos at Westminster has hindered attempts to find a solution to problems with the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In an interview for Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Sir Jeffrey said another vote was pointless.

“We want to see Stormont restored as soon as possible and actually, I don’t think an election takes us closer to a solution,” he said. “Why not use the next few weeks to double-down on getting either a negotiated solution with the European Union or bringing forward the legislation in parliament which will resolve issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Sir Jeffrey said work to find a solution to the protocol has been overlooked amid the political chaos in London, which saw Boris Johnson resign, then Liz Truss become PM, only to quit after 44 days.

Ms O’Neill said she wanted “very mature, sensible political discussion between the British Government and the EU side” on the protocol.

Asked if she believed the DUP was uncomfortable sharing power with a Sinn Fein First Minister, Ms O’Neill said: “Yes, I don’t think it’s lost on the wider public out there that the DUP don’t like the May election result.

“I don’t think it’s lost on the wider public that they have difficulty in forming a government to be a deputy First Minister to my mandate which is to be the First Minister, given the recent election results.

“So I think it’s not lost on people that that’s actually the real motivation here.

“But the DUP hide behind the issues of the protocol, they hide behind all of that.”

She also urged for efforts to be ramped up to find an agreed way forward, saying that will provide certainty and stability as well as “remove any pretence by the DUP in terms of forming an Executive” with Sinn Fein.

Sir Jeffrey denied the DUP is reluctant to enter a new Executive with a Sinn Fein first minister.

Ms O’Neill indicated that she does not want to see another election and blamed the DUP.