Cycling nurses raise £12k for Northern Ireland Hospice in epic ride from Vietnam to Cambodia

Two Belfast nurses have raised over £12,000 for the Northern Ireland Hospice after taking on the challenge of a lifetime cycling from Vietnam to Cambodia.

Friends and work colleagues, Michele Gordon and Mary Rose Scott, who are both 56 and from the north of the city, have worked for the hospice for a combined total of over 50 years.

They were inspired to undertake the eight-day challenge last November, covering 400km, to meet their fundraising target of £7,000 for the hospice.

But they have smashed that sum after raising an impressive £12,215.50.

The ladies, who are both members of Belfast Ukulele Jam, hosted various events over the past few months. They included a concert by the Hospice Ukulele Band, busking in Belfast city centre and at Tesco in Ballygomartin, a quiz and disco at Cliftonville Bowling Club, and a musical evening in Duncairn Arts Centre.

The pair set off with a group of around 20 other UK-based fundraisers from Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam and finished at Cambodia's famous Angkor Wat temple a week later.

Since taking up cycling over a year ago, Mary Rose and Michele set their sights on fundraising for the NI Hospice and are already accomplished runners, having previously completed the New York Marathon and Great North Run.

Mary Rose says the trip exceeded their wildest expectations.

"It was everything we could have imagined and then some, from the people we travelled with to our wonderful guides and the experience of cycling on horrendous roads where you took your life into your hands," she said. "You just had to put your head down and go with the flow.

"All of the local people in the areas we passed through were just so happy to see us and wanted nothing from us except a wave and a smile.

"We had brought over some toys, knitted by one of our hospice patients, which we carried around in our pockets for children we met along the way who were thrilled with them."

Mary Rose added: "We would like to thank everyone who donated, came along to our fundraisers and supported us through our cycling challenge. We couldn't have completed it without your support.

"This amazing donation will enable us to continue to care for local people who need it most in our community". NI Hospice regional fundraiser Michael Nugent said: "We're completely inspired by Mary Rose and Michele's commitment and enthusiasm to their fundraising. We wouldn't be able to provide local people with specialist palliative care without fundraising events like this and we're so grateful and appreciative for their support."