Cyclist (47) dies after collision with lorry in east Belfast

The crash happened on the Castlereagh Road in East Belfast. Stock image (Niall Carson/PA)

A cyclist has died following a collision in East Belfast.

The 47-year-old man passed away after the accident on Castlereagh Street on Friday.

A spokesperson from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 3.30pm yesterday, Friday May 26, that a cyclist had been involved in a collision with a lorry.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road has now fully reopened to motorists.

“A full investigation into the circumstances of the collision has commenced and we would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dash-cam footage to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1224 of 26/05/23.”

So far this year, 29 people have died on Northern Ireland’s roads, including three people this week.

In a separate accident on Friday, a 29-year-old man passed away following a collision on the Glen Road, Comber.

The accident, involving three vehicles, occurred shortly after 9.15am on Friday.

Ryan Mervyn Corken, who was from the Comber area, died in the accident.

And on Monday, Steven McDowell (26) from the Donaghadee area of Co Down died after a crash.

The collision, involving a van and motorcycle, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening on the Killaughey Road in Donaghadee.

Mr McDowell’s funeral service will take place on June 2 at 2pm in Shields of Donaghadee and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium.