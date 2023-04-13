Cyclist breaks into clothes shop in Belfast’s Victoria Square shopping complex

A man on a bike has smashed his way into a clothes shop in Belfast city centre before making off with a number of garments.

The burglary took place at Rio Brazil in Victoria Square at around 12.40am on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed a male cyclist forced entry to the premises and took a number of items of clothing.

“He was then reported to have made off along Victoria Street, before turning into May Street,” they added.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or have any information which could assist, to get in touch on 101, and quote reference number 60 of 13/04/23.”

The business remained open following the incident and shared pictures of the damage on social media.

"Unfortunately last night our store in Victoria Square was broken in to and stock stolen,” it posted on Facebook.

"Although we have not yet fully assessed the amount of damage and stolen stock taken, we will however be open for business as usual thank you to the late night efforts of Paul & David.

“Thank you for all your support and we look forward to seeing everyone in store soon.

“Team Rio Brazil.”