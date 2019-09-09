Cyclist critical after collision with tractor in Fermanagh

A 73-year-old cyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after he was involved in a collision with a JCB tractor in Co Fermanagh

It's understood he lives on the Skeoge Road in Brookeborough where he and the vehicle driven by a neighbour collided at around 1pm on Saturday.

The cyclist sustained serious head injuries and a spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust said last night he remains in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Ulster Unionist councillor Victor Warrington said he understood the JCB was carrying a water bowser (tank) at the time.

"Whatever way the accident actually occurred, the gentleman on the bike is now very seriously ill in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

"Yet again, we have what sounds like a farm-related accident. The fact that it happened between two people who lived very close together is very sad.

"I would certainly send my best wishes to him in hospital and hope for a full recovery.

"I know there is a live police investigation into the circumstances so we'll just have to wait to find out what the outcome is there."

Sinn Fein councillor Sheamus Greene passed the area shortly after the incident on Saturday afternoon.

"The police were setting up a checkpoint at the time and I heard the Air Ambulance was coming to lift the poor man that was hit," he said. "It's a very narrow country road, two cars wouldn't be able to pass at the same time unless one pulled into a gap."

The councillor added: "I understand the bike is his only form of transport and he would often cycle into town."

Sergeant Melanie Hicks of the PSNI issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in contact with police in Enniskillen on non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 937, September 7.