Cyclist dies after being hit by a car in Co Down

A man has died following a crash involving a car and two cyclists in Downpatrick on Sunday.

It happened shortly before 2pm on Killyleagh Road and involved a black Mercedes car.

Both cyclists were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital following the collision and the man was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The second cyclist remains in hospital receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 984 of 20/10/19.