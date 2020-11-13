Cyclist dies in Portadown road accident

Mr Gorny, who was treated at the scene, died from his injuries

Police have appealed for witnesses after a cyclist died after a road crash in Portadown.

Waldemar Gorny (40) from the Gilford area, died in the accident on the Gilford Road at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said a red Hyundai Tucson and a cyclist were involved in the incident.

The Gilford Road was closed as officers attended, with the road later reopening following the incident.

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd expressed his sympathies to the dead man's family.

"I was saddened to hear of the death of a man in a collision on the Gilford Road in Portadown," the Upper Bann MLA said.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of this man at this sad and difficult time.

"An investigation into to the collision is under way and I would appeal for anyone with information on what happened to get in touch with the police."

Police are appealing for information.