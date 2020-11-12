Cyclist killed in Portadown road crash

A cyclist has died after a road crash in Portadown.

It happened on the Gilford Road at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said it was reported that a red Hyundai Tuscon and a cyclist were involved in the incident. The man, who was treated at the scene died as a result of his injuries.

The Gilford Road was closed as officers attended, with the road now reopened following the incident.

Police are appealing for information.

Meanwhile, the A4 dual carriageway, Dungannon has been closed between Stangmore Roundabout and Granville Road junction and Granville Road junction and Eglish Road.

Police have only said they are dealing with an ongoing incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.