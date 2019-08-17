Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Co Down- driver arrested

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Co Down.

Police are investigating the collision that occurred on the A1 Dromore Road in Banbridge on Friday at around 4.45pm.

A male cyclist was struck by a car close to the quarry on the northbound carriageway.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were believed to be serious.

The 31-year-old male driver of the Mini Clubman involved in the collision was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

He was subsequently released on police bail.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who captured dashcam footage is asked to make contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference 1481 16/08/19.