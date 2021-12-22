D-Day for Executive to decide on Covid restrictions, officials want ‘significant intervention’, hospitality braces itself

More people that get vaccinated, the ‘less chance of severe restrictions, says Robin Swann

Stormont ministers will meet later on Wednesday to discuss whether or not to reintroduce Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Health officials warned that a "significant intervention" could be needed after Christmas due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

The vaccination and booster programme have been stepped in recent weeks in a bid to stem the spread of Omicron.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said that while he would not pre-empt any discussions on measures, here would be "additional asks" made of the public following the executive meeting.

Speaking at the opening of the mass vaccination centre at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, Mr Swann said up to two thirds of Covid-19 patients in hospital aged under-50 are unvaccinated.

The more people that come forward for vaccination, "the less chance there is of severe restrictions", he explained.

"We have to look at pressures on our health service, on our hospital system, but also the pressures on other key infrastructure as well,” he said.

"We'll not boost our way simply out of the Omicron and the threat of what is actually in front of us at this minute in time.”

Closing nightclubs, other restrictions on hospitality and limits on household mixing will be one of the options on the table today when the Executive decides its response to the escalating Covid crisis.

While no shutdown of sectors of the economy or society is expected, the Executive could move to close nightclubs again, as at the beginning of the crisis.

The rest of the hospitality sector could see the reintroduction of restrictions designed to reduce mixing, such as the rule of six on table numbers and table service only.

Other options believed to be under consideration include:

• Bolstered mitigations for the retail sector, including capacity restrictions, one-way systems and screening;

• Social distancing measures for office working, with new workforce Covid testing procedures potentially introduced;

• Fresh guidance on limiting mixing in domestic settings.

Chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride has previously said that the variant is likely to become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland in January.

The Treasury has announced additional funds of around £150m to help Northern Ireland tackle Covid, although DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned it is not enough to deliver a furlough scheme.

The Department of Finance has developed proposals that ministers will be asked to consider, such as additional business grants and extra help for sectors like close-contact services, which may be affected by a reduction in footfall due to the spread of cases.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Prison Service has temporarily suspended prison visits “pending review" from Monday,

It said the move was one of a number of "cautionary steps" to protect prisons from the threat of Covid-19 over the Christmas period.