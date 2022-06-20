Dad in Donaghadee reunited with young son by RNLI after nearly being swept out to sea on Father’s Day

A kayaker was rescued and returned to his young son on shore by the RNLI in Donaghadee, after nearly being swept out to sea on Father’s Day.

The volunteer crew of the Donaghadee Royal National Lifeboat Institution were requested to assist the individual by the Coastguard on Sunday.

The kayaker appeared to be struggling against the tide in strong off shore winds just off Cloughey Beach.

Six volunteer crew members attended the scene at around 2.30pm, with the Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Team managing to keep eyes on the kayaker in poor conditions for the majority of the time.

They reported back that he was approximately 2km just north of the North Rock.

It transpired that the casualty had initially been out in a blue kayak and had gotten into difficulties.

He had managed to swim ashore and proceeded to go out in a yellow kayak in order to recover the blue one. With a strong offshore wind and having been unable to locate his other vessel, he attempted to return to shore and began to struggle.

At 2.55pm approximately, HM Coastguard also tasked a search and rescue helicopter which was en route from Prestwick.

When the All Weather Lifeboat arrived on scene, the RNLI quickly located the kayaker sheltering on the North Rock itself and were able to rescue him.

The team returned to Portavogie Harbour where the gentleman was reunited with his young son and handed over to the care of the Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Team.

Brian McLawrence, volunteer lifeboat operations manager at Donaghadee Lifeboat Station commented that it was “great teamwork between the Coastguard Rescue Team and ourselves”.

"As we have mentioned before, time is of the essence in these situations, as soon as you suspect that you are in trouble or a loved one is in trouble, waste no time, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard,” he continued.

"The gentleman was certainly very lucky to get to the relative safety of the North Rock itself, otherwise we fear it may have had a very different outcome. We wish him all the best and hope he enjoyed the remainder of his Fathers Day.

"We do recommend if you are going to enjoy the water on a kayak, stand-up paddle board etc… that you wear a lifejacket/buoyancy aid, and carry a means of communication such as a VHF radio or your mobile phone in a waterproof case – it could save your life.”