Dad of Gary Love, who died in Las Vegas two days after wedding, tells of shock and pain

The father of a Northern Ireland man who died suddenly in Las Vegas just 48 hours after marrying his long-term partner has spoken of his shock.

Gary Love's wife Grace discovered her husband's body in their hotel room on Sunday afternoon.

It came hours after they had watched Dubliner Conor McGregor winning his UFC 246 fight in the city against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Mr Love (33) was from Waringstown in Co Down. His partner is the mother of two of his young children.

His mother Rosemary Bacon, who is from the Killicomaine area of Portadown, flew out to Nevada yesterday with her daughter Sarah and son Kenneth to be with Mrs Love and to try to bring the body home.

Arrangements are being made with undertakers in America and in Northern Ireland to repatriate Mr Love as soon as his remains are released by the coroner.

The cause of Mr Love's death has not been established yet.

His father Malcolm, who lives in Portadown, said it is a devastating tragedy.

"We are all stunned," he said.

"This is not what we had been expecting.

Gary Love died in the gambling mecca on Sunday

"Gary and Grace had lived together for some time now and decided they wanted to get married.

"They have two lovely young children under the age of four - Molly and Pippa.

"Gary had been to Las Vegas a few times to see the boxing and the UFC too. He liked to have the odd flutter as well and he was quite successful.

"So they thought it would be a good idea to have the wedding in Vegas and enjoy a honeymoon as well.

"There were trips planned to the Grand Canyon and everything was going well.

"They had travelled over to Nevada last week and they were married on Friday. They saw the McGregor fight on Saturday night with two friends who had also gone to Vegas.

"On Sunday they went out for something to eat and came back to their room, but after a while Grace said she couldn't wake Gary.

"She called all the authorities, who came in and pronounced him dead. But we don't know what the cause of death was."

There was no response from police in Las Vegas to requests for information about Mr Love's death.

His father said he heard the news of his son's death in a phone call from his daughter.

"We are all completely shattered," he added.

Mr Love said that his son had served a jail sentence for drugs offences, but said that he had "turned his life around" in the past 10 years.

Up until recently Gary Love ran a shop on Belfast's Newtownards Road and he had moved to a house in the more rural Waringstown to give his family "a better life".

Grace Love is a beautician in the village. "His family were his main priority," his father added.

"He lived for them."

Gary Love, who also has a 13-year-old daughter called Bethany from a previous relationship, told friends of the move that he also wanted more space for his pet dogs.

"He had two Alsatians and wanted to give them some room," his dad added.