Dad of man hurt in Belfast McDonald's fracas was murdered in attack by gang

A man badly injured in an altercation outside a fast food restaurant in Belfast city centre is the son of a man murdered by a gang in 2006.

Gary Devlin suffered a serious head injury during a fracas outside McDonald's at around 5.50pm on Monday.

A man in his 20s was arrested after the incident before being released on bail.

The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment for his head injury.

His father Gerard Devlin was fatally stabbed in a gang attack in west Belfast in 2006.

Mr Devlin witnessed the attack on his dad in the Whitecliffe area of Ballymurphy.

He later helped carry the coffin at his funeral.

Five men from the same family were subsequently jailed over the murder.

Mr Devlin was shot with a crossbow bolt last summer and then set upon by four males in North Queen Street before he managed to escape.

Footage of the terrifying incident later went viral on social media.

Fracas: The McDonald’s where the altercation took place

It was reported by Sunday Life at the time that he had expressed fears that he was going to be killed, like his father.

When he was 17, he was shot in the leg close to where his dad was killed.

In 2016 he was jailed for 26 months in Scotland over four offences, including racist abuse at a Tesco store in Dunfermline the previous year.

A court heard he had also assaulted a constable, attempted to headbutt him, spat on his head and assaulted another police officer, kicking and biting him.

The hearing was told that Mr Devlin had suffered a "very traumatic childhood", as well as post-traumatic stress disorder and a brain injury.

On Tuesday night a spokesperson for the Belfast Trust declined to provide an update on Mr Devlin's condition, saying that the trust was not currently operating its normal media service.

Messages of support were, however, posted online.

Dozens of family members, friends and well-wishers pledged to say prayers for Mr Devlin's recovery

One person posted: "Can everyone please light a candle and say a prayer for Gary Devlin? Praying and thinking of home and his family. Hope you pull through, Gary."

The PSNI said it had launched an investigation into the incident. A spokesperson added: "Further enquiries are being conducted into the matter."

Anyone with any information that could assist officers is asked to contact the police at Lisburn Road PSNI station on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 1460 23/11/20.

The public can also submit information online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makea report.