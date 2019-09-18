Dad of Ryan Busa (10) mauled by pet dog attends Belfast inquest

A further preliminary hearing was held at Laganside House yesterday as the inquest into the death of a 10-year-old Co Antrim boy who was mauled by his family's pet dog continued.

Ryan Busa, a pupil at Ashgrove primary School in Glengormley, died at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast on October 15, 2017, as a result of injuries sustained when he was attacked by the family's German Shepherd, called Max, at their home in Queens Avenue in Newtownabbey.

A PSNI investigation into the tragic death was carried out and the boy's father Marek was initially arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder.

However, he was later told by the Public Prosecution Service that he would not face any charges over his son's death.

Mr Busa was in the courtroom yesterday for the short hearing, which heard counsel for the coroner, Ronan Daly, say he had already disclosed a number of items, including the police's structured outline of the case, in addition to witness statements and the young boy's doctor's notes. Seamus McIlroy, acting on behalf of Mr Busa, told the court that the family had now received a copy of the post-mortem report into Ryan's death.

Coronor Suzanne Anderson set a further preliminary hearing for November 4 with several outstanding documents still to be presented to the court.

Photos and videos of the dog and Ryan Busa will also be presented and the coroner is expected to hear evidence from dog behaviour and medical experts when the full inquest begins.

Details of the significant police investigation into the tragic death will also be revealed.