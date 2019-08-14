Dad of seven Edward Montgomery killed in crash is laid to rest

A funeral notice said Mr Montgomery was also the much loved father of Edward, William, John Richard, Aaron and Jordan (stock photo)

The funeral has taken place of a Co Londonderry father of seven who died in a crash in Articlave.

Edward Montgomery (63), known as Eddie, had been travelling on the Quilly Road on the morning of August 9 when a grey Volkswagen Passat and a white Volkswagen Polo collided.

Two other people were taken to hospital afterwards including Mr Montgomery's son Matthew, who had been travelling with him.

The funeral took place at Castlerock Presbyterian Church yesterday, followed by interment in Downhill Burial Ground.

A message on the church website described him as a "faithful" member of the congregation.

"Condolences to his wife Anne and his sons," it added.

"Prayerfully remember his son Matthew as he recovers in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast."

A funeral notice said Mr Montgomery was also the much loved father of Edward, William, John Richard, Aaron and Jordan.