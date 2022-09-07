Dad of wheelchair using teenager hits out at waste collectors blocking the pavement with bins

The recycling bins left on the street in Dundonald

A frustrated father has hit out at waste collectors after bins were left strewn across the street blocking the footpath for his wheelchair using daughter.

Colin Pidgeon called on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) to clean up its act following the incident in Dundonald on September 2.

The economist said his 17-year-old daughter Rosie, who suffers from long Covid, struggled to manoeuvre her powered wheelchair out of their home and out onto the street due to the area being littered with caddies.

The Belfast Met student and former Irish dancing champion has suffered with the debilitating illness for the last year.

Speaking about the incident, Mr Pidgeon said: “My daughter is a wheelchair user, her life is hard enough without recycling guys leaving our street in such a state, this is not acceptable. The issue was the pavement is not particularly wide.

“Usually cars are parked partly up on the path. In these instances, it is not possible to get Rosie’s motorised wheelchair through the gap. However, on this morning it was worse because the recycling bins were strewn all over the place.

“A wheelchair user cannot possibly move them out of the way to get past.

“It causes me stress to think of her struggling on her own to get past obstructions to get to the Glider (bus) stop.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said it would investigate the issue further with its contracted waste processors.

Responding to a media query, Bryson Recycling said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to this resident.

“We will ensure that all collection crews are reminded of the importance of returning containers properly and will monitor the situation going forward.”