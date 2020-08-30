Dad's death brought home Disappeared families' pain, says James Nesbitt

Funeral of Jim Nesbitt at his Casltrock home in Co. Derry. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Actor James Nesbitt has told how the recent burial of his father reminded him of the deep and lasting pain felt by families of the so-called Disappeared.

He was speaking at a ceremony to mark the International Day of the Disappeared in Belfast on Sunday.

Held on August 30 each year, it highlights the fate of individuals around the world who have been killed and secretly buried or who are imprisoned at places unknown to their relatives or legal representatives.

During the Troubles, republicans killed and secretly buried 16 people — three have yet to be found.

More recently, Lisa Dorrian vanished after a party at a caravan site in Co Down in 2005. Police believe she was murdered.

Speaking at the Wave Trauma Centre, Mr Nesbitt, one of its patrons, said: “The death of a deeply loved family member is always hard to take whatever the circumstances.

“But to know that your loved met a violent end and not to know where they were buried for years and years brings almost unimaginable pain and anguish.

“That is what the families of the Disappeared have had to endure.

“For the families of Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac and Lisa Dorrian, that agony continues and will not begin to ease until they are brought home.

“Someone somewhere must have information that could lead to their remains being found.

“In the name of humanity they should give that information up.”

Mr Nesbitt’s father Jim passed away earlier this month, aged 91.

Jimmy Nesbitt with his father James Snr

At the ceremony four white doves were released to represent the disappearance of Mr Lynskey, Mr McVeigh, Mr Nairac and Ms Dorrian.

The fifth dove was released for those both home and abroad who believe their loved ones are dead and are secretly buried.

Artist Colin Davidson, a fellow Wave patron, recalled how Walter Simons, whose son Eugene disappeared, was among the 18 victims and survivors of the Troubles whose portraits he painted for Silent Testimony.

Eugene was 26 when he was abducted, murdered and secretly buried after leaving his home near Castlewellan, Co Down, on January 1 1981. His body was discovered in May 1984 in a bog near Dundalk, Co Louth.

Mr Davidson said: “Walter’s quiet dignity was hugely impressive and it was clear that even though Eugene’s remains had been returned and there was a grave to visit that feeling of profound loss had never left him.

“How much more acute it must be for those still waiting for the day they can lay their loved ones to rest?”

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) was established in 1999 to obtain information that may lead to where the bodies of the Disappeared are buried.

Geoff Knupfer, its lead investigator, said: “We are down to three cases now from 16 and while Lisa Dorrian’s disappearance is outside the ICLVR’s remit we hope that progress can be made there too.

“Anyone with information can be absolutely assured that it will be treated in the strictest confidence. We can only help these families if people with information come forward.”