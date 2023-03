Civil servants at Poots’ department approved move to secure power supplies maintained

Kilroot power station near Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland's last coal-fired power plant which is still key to keeping the lights on. Photo: Paul White - UK Industries/Alamy Stock Photo

Edwin Poots’ Stormont department has said the order allowing Kilroot power station to exceed its emissions limits was taken with the support of the DUP minister’s civil servants, rather than against their advice.