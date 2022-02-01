Daisy Hill Hospital: Female staff member required treatment after car park assault as man (40) arrested

An attack on a female member of staff at Daisy Hill Hospital on Monday evening has been condemned by the Southern Health Trust as “appalling”.

The Trust confirmed the health worker was assaulted in the car park outside the hospital and had to attend the emergency department for treatment to her injuries.

The PSNI said the incident happened at around 8.30pm when two men attempted to hijack the woman’s car.

Police said she was punched in the face while the attackers attempted to get the car keys.

A passer-by intervened in the assault, with the two men fleeing the scene.

Police confirmed a 40-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking and common assault.

They said he remains in custody assisting with police enquiries.

A spokesperson for the Southern Trust explained the hospital has a range of measures in place to reassure staff in the hospital, including advice provided on security and the issuing of personal security alarms.

“We can confirm that a member of staff coming on duty was assaulted in the car park at Daisy Hill Hospital last night,” the spokesperson added.

“Thankfully, passers-by disturbed the perpetrators, however our colleague who did sustain injuries and was understandably very distressed, had to attend ED for treatment and has been offered support.

“We appreciate the very quick response of the PSNI who have reviewed our CCTV and we are working with them on their investigations.

“We absolutely condemn any violence or aggression in our facilities, but are particularly appalled that a dedicated health care professional should be attacked as they are coming to work, to look after others.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to abuse against staff and appeal to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to please contact the PSNI on 101.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Johnston said: “We would continue to appeal to the public for any information that could help us identify the other suspect in the incident, who was described as being of slim build and wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a dark zip up hoody, trainers and dark gloves.

"If you have information you believe could assist our investigation, call detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1826 of 31/01/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”