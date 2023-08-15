Dáithí Mac Gabhann back on transplant list following Disney ‘miracle’

Dáithí Mac Gabhann is celebrating after receiving confirmation that he is back on the heart transplant list.

It comes after the six-year-old boy, who was removed from the waiting list earlier this year, enjoyed a dream trip to Disneyland Paris.

“Hands in the air if you’ve got big news,” the Donate4Dáithí twitter account posted on Tuesday.

“Dáithí has brought a little magic of hope home from Paris; with the news we’ve all been waiting for.

“Dáithí is BACK and ACTIVE on the transplant waiting list!”

Last month the young boy was pictured smiling after he returned to Belfast following heart surgery in England.

He travelled to Newcastle for cardiac surgery in the hope it would allow him to get back on the waiting list.

Upon his return to the Cark Clinic at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, Dáithí’s family declared: “The Freeman is back in his own city!”

The medical procedure comes a month after he was removed from the donor list due to issues that made an operation “too high risk” at that stage.

Dáithí was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen as his long wait for a donor continues.

He has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018.

His story has touched people across Northern Ireland - and prompted a change in the law.

In 2021 the Executive approved a soft opt-out legislation drawn up by Robin Swann when he was Health Minister.

Despite being allowed to proceed, Dáithí’s Law was delayed after the collapse of the Executive, before being cleared in Westminster.

The legislation took effect in June.

Just last week Daithi was snapped at the iconic Disneyland castle as his family announced “DÁITHÍ HAS MADE IT”. describing it as a “miracle”.

The young campaigner’s grandfather had been fundraising to give his family a summer to remember following the devastating news, with over £10,000 raised for the family by kind hearted members of the public in order to make his Disneyland dream a reality.