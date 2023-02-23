Dáithí Mac Gabhann celebrates legislation passing with ‘pint’ at London Harry Potter tour

Dáithí Mac Gabhann was pictured having a magical time at Warner Bros’ Harry Potter Studio Tour in London a day after his legislation was passed at Westminster.

A photo of the six-year-old holding a pint of ‘butter beer’ from the franchise while dressed as the schoolboy wizard was posted on social media by the Donate4Dáithí campaign.

Alongside the image were the words, “Nothing like a pint of butter beer to celebrate your law being passed in the House of Commons”.

The Mac Gabhann family visited London to see the legislation win approval in Parliament.

The law was cleared in Westminster after it failed to proceed in Northern Ireland due to the ongoing political stalemate in Stormont despite being first introduced in 2021. It’s named after Dáithí, who is need of a heart transplant.

The legislation means all adults in Northern Ireland would be considered a potential organ donor after their death unless they specifically state otherwise.

MPs supported the change to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill as it passed through its Commons stages on Wednesday.

The Bill received an unopposed second reading and will now head to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Máirtín Mac Gabhann, Dáithí’s father, said it was a “very emotional day” and he was “beyond proud” of his son. The family have campaigned for the law change for five years.

“The victory of this is finally sinking in... we didn’t think we would be here today,” he said.

The Mac Gabhann family were joined by representatives from Northern Ireland including Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry and the DUP’s Carla Lockhart.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said: “Today belongs to Daíthí, Máirtín, Seph & all that campaigned for this life saving law.”