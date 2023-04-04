Dáithí Mac Gabhann has been granted freedom of Belfast

Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his dad Máirtín Mac Gabhann and mother Seph Ni Mheallain on the steps of Stormont.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann has become the youngest person ever to be granted freedom of the city of Belfast.

The decision was ratified by Belfast City Council on Monday evening.

The Donate4Dáithí campaign (run by Dáithí’s family) previously tweeted expressing delight at the young man could be joining a list that includes Bill Clinton, Van Morrison and the nurses of Belfast.

The six-year-old, who has been waiting for a heart transplant for most of his life, has been at the centre of the campaign around reforming the organ donation law.

While the legislation – named Dáithí’s Law - was originally passed last spring, the Stormont impasse meant secondary legislation needed for it to come into action couldn’t be passed.

The law was cleared in Westminster and is now set to come into force on June 1.

Fearghal McKinney, head of the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, said it was “fantastic and thoroughly well deserved”.

"Dáithí and his family are an inspiration to all, particularly those in the organ donation community and all those waiting on the gift of life,” he said.

It comes as figures confirm there are now over one million (1,007,382) people in Northern Ireland registering their decision to be considered a potential organ donor after death.

An additional 16,000 potential lifesavers have signed up since September, taking it past the million mark.