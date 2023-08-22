Dáithí Mac Gabhann marks 1,900 days on heart transplant list

Dáithí Mac Gabhann is continuing to raise awareness of organ donation as he marks “1,900 days” on the waiting list.

It comes a week after the six-year-old celebrated being put back on the heart transplant register.

He was removed from the list due to his deteriorating health earlier this year.

Dáithí travelled to Newcastle for cardiac surgery last month to pave the way for him to get back on the waiting list.

On Tuesday the Donate4Dáithí campaign group acknowledged the five year wait for the life saving procedure.

“1900 days on the list,” it tweeted.

“Dáithí has reached another milestone as he waits for the gift of a new heart.

"If we could ask anything of you; it would be to consider joining the @NHSOrganDonor.

“Register & sharing that decision with loved ones.”

Dáithí was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen as his long wait for a donor continues.

He has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018 and his story has touched people across Northern Ireland - even prompting a change in the law.

In 2021 the Executive approved a soft opt-out legislation drawn up by Robin Swann when he was Health Minister.

Despite being allowed to proceed, Dáithí’s Law was delayed after the collapse of the Executive, before being cleared in Westminster.

The legislation took effect in June.

Earlier this month Daithi was snapped at the iconic Disneyland castle as his family announced “DÁITHÍ HAS MADE IT”. describing it as a “miracle”.

The young campaigner’s grandfather had been fundraising to give his family a summer to remember following the devastating news, with over £10,000 raised for the family by kind hearted members of the public in order to make his Disneyland dream a reality.