Dáithí Mac Gabhann: PM Rishi Sunak presents inspirational Belfast boy with special award

Six-year-old who helped to change organ donation law is recognised

Six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann, who is awaiting a heart transplant, with his father Mairtin Mac Gabhann, discusses football results with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he is presented with an award recognising "outstanding volunteers" — © PA

Young Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who inspired changes to Northern Ireland’s organ donation laws, has been presented with the Prime Minister’s daily Points of Light award by Rishi Sunak.

The six-year-old from west Belfast has been waiting on a heart transplant most of his life and received the award as part of Mr Sunak’s visit to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Points of Light awards recognise outstanding volunteers and people who are contributing to their community.

It comes after Dáithí, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, became the youngest person to be granted the freedom of Belfast earlier this month.

Mr Sunak met with Dáithí and his family to thank them for their tireless campaigning for ‘Dáithí’s Law’, which implemented an ‘opt-out’ organ donation system, bringing Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK.

Their efforts prompted Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’ decision to bring forward amendments to the Executive Formation Bill earlier this year, which allowed Dáithí’s Law to become a reality and save lives across Northern Ireland.

In a letter to Dáithí, the Prime Minister said he writes a letter every day to thank someone for doing something remarkable for others and that “today is very special, because I get to thank you”.

“The bravery and determination you have shown in campaigning to change the law on organ donation in Northern Ireland is truly inspiring,” said Mr Sunak. “With Dáithí’s Law you are helping others in your situation to get the life-changing help they need. It is a huge achievement. In your father’s words, ‘exceptional things happen for exceptional people’.

“I agree with him that you are truly exceptional and so I am delighted to recognise your courage by naming you as the UK’s 2,029th Point of Light. The whole country is with you as you continue your treatment.”

Six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann with his father Mairtin Mac Gabhann, mother Seph Ni Mheallain and younger brother Cairbre Mac Gabhann meets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — © PA

Speaking after MPs backed the passing of the new opt-out legislation in February, Dáithí’s father Máirtín said there were “tears of joy” after the long campaign.

“We were told we couldn’t, that we wouldn’t and that we shouldn’t, but then we were in the House of Commons listening to everyone speaking Dáithí’s name,” Máirtín recalled.

“There were plenty of tears of joy when we reached the end of this massive campaign.

“We had door after door slammed in our faces, but then suddenly people were queuing up to meet Dáithí.

“He has become a symbol of hope and has inspired people to never give up on something they believe in.”

That determination came at a cost for Dáithí’s dad who gave up his job as a teacher in order to concentrate all his time and energy on the gruelling campaign.

“It has caused chaos on a professional and personal level and has been incredibly tough,” Máirtín said.

“I have given up everything, I just couldn’t focus my mind on anything else but saving Dáithí. It’s been brutal. Not only as a parent but as a partner.

“It’s a daddy’s job to protect their children, and I couldn’t protect my child.

“That powerlessness is why I’m totally obsessed with increasing organ donation.”