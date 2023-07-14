Dáithí Mac Gabhann ‘sitting up and throwing jabs’ following latest heart surgery in Newcastle

Dáithí Mac Gabhann’s family have announced that the six-year-old is out of recovery and doing well following his heart surgery in England.

Dáithí arrived in Newcastle on Wednesday morning for the cardiac surgery which could allow him to get back on the waiting list for a transplant.

In a social media post that night, the Donate4Daithi account said: “Already sitting up and throwing jabs…

“Dáithí is out of recovery and is doing well so far. We don’t have any more information than that at this time, but Dáithí being in a stable condition is all that matters right now.”

The Belfast boy had also been pictured that day beside the St James’ Park statue of one of the city’s most famous sons, former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer.

His latest medical procedure comes a month after the difficult decision was taken to remove the six-year-old from the donor list due to issues that make an operation “too high risk”.

Just a few weeks ago Dáithí’s dad Máirtín revealed that the family received “devastating news” that his son was temporarily suspended from the register.

“The reason that Dáithí has been suspended is because if the gift of a new heart was to come about and it was suitable for Dáithí that the transplant would just be too high risk because of a few issues that he had going on,” he explained.

The blow came as a landmark organ donation law inspired by his son came into effect in June meaning all adults will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

Dáithí’s Law was initially stalled held up as a result of the political impasse at Stormont, but was passed through Westminster following a high profile campaign.

The set back also followed a ceremony at Belfast City Hall where Dáithí, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen, was granted the Freedom of Belfast.

Dáithí has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018.