Dáithí Mac Gabhann surgery could help him get back on transplant list

Dáithí Mac Gabhann set to undergo heart procedure that could see him get back on transplant list. Pic by Donate4Dáithí.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann is set to travel to England for heart surgery which could allow him to get back on the waiting list for a transplant.

It comes a month after the difficult decision was taken to remove the six-year-old from the donor list due to issues that make an operation “too high risk”.

The Donate4Dáithí group has told followers on social media that a date for a vital medical procedure has been set for this week.

“We have a date for Dáithí’s surgery,” it tweeted.

“Dáithí will travel to Newcastle on Wednesday and undergo a cardiac catheter on Thursday, which will hopefully get him back active on the heart transplant waiting list.

“All positive thoughts and prayers welcome.”

Just a few weeks ago Dáithí’s dad Máirtín revealed that the family received “devastating news” that his son was temporarily suspended from the register.

“The reason that Dáithí has been suspended is because if the gift of a new heart was to come about and it was suitable for Dáithí that the transplant would just be too high risk because of a few issues that he had going on,” he explained.

We have a date for Dáithí’s surgery.



Dáithí will travel to Newcastle on Wednesday and undergo a cardiac catheter on Thursday, which will hopefully get him back active on the heart transplant waiting list.



All positive thoughts and prayers welcome 🙏 💪 pic.twitter.com/mUKsF6K3zI — Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) July 9, 2023

“Dáithí has these collaterals growing which are vessels that grow through time and if Dáithí was to get that big operation now, of a transplant, then he wouldn’t make it.

“Therefore his team in Newcastle have taken the decision to suspend Dáithí and hopefully bring him over in in the next few weeks or months to try and get rid of these collateral vessels so they can put him back on the list.

“It’s not good news, it’s far from good news, but we have hope. When Dáithí was born he was given under a 10% chance of survival in his first few weeks. And he’s now six-years-old, he’s a free man of Belfast and he has his own law.

“So if we can look back at those dark days, they will surely help us through these dark days.”

The blow came as a landmark organ donation law inspired by his son came into effect in June meaning all adults will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

Dáithí’s Law was initially stalled held up as a result of the political impasse at Stormont, but was passed through Westminster following a high profile campaign.

The set back also followed a ceremony at Belfast City Hall where Dáithí, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen, was granted the Freedom of Belfast.

Dáithí has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018.