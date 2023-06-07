Dáithí Mac Gabhann suspended from transplant list in ‘devastating’ blow

In a statement posted online, Dáithí’s family said they were determined to find a solution

Dáithí receiving the freedom of Belfast City this week from former Mayor Tina Black. Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia/PA Wire

Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his dad Máirtín Mac Gabhann and mother Seph Ni Mheallain on the steps of Stormont.

The family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann have said they are “refusing to give up” as they shared the news that the west Belfast boy has been “temporarily removed” from the transplant list.

In a statement entitled “Down, but never out” posted on the Donate4Dáithí social media pages, they said the removal was due to “a few unresolved issues”.

"We have some news to share with you all. Recently, we received devastating information that Dáithí has been temporarily suspended from the transplant list due to a few unresolved issues,” they said.

"It feels like a huge setback, but we refuse to let this define us. We firmly believe that setbacks are just setups for comebacks!

"Dáithí's only hope for survival at this time is a heart transplant. So, what's our plan now?

“We're refusing to give up, and his team in Newcastle are determined to find a solution. Dáithí needs another operation to address these challenges and regain his spot on the transplant list.

“Throughout this journey, we have witnessed the immense power of love, support, and the incredible community that surrounds us. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, including Dáithí's Law.

“But for now, we've decided to embrace the summer season with open hearts and create unforgettable memories. We're cherishing every single day, making it the most magical summer yet.”

Dáithí Mac Gabhann and dad Mairtín celebrate Dáithí's Law coming into effect. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Last week, Dáithí’s family celebrated a “momentous day” as Dáithí’s Law – named after the six-year-old – came into effect in Northern Ireland.

The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) legislation will change the way consent is granted. The intent of the new legislation is to increase the current number of organs available to people in need of a transplant.

A hot air balloon was launched at Stormont on Thursday at an event to mark the introduction of the new legislation.

Dáithí was also this week granted the freedom of Belfast City following his family’s campaign for changes to the organ donation laws.

Mum and dad Mairtín and Seph said they hoped Dáithí would be active on the list again in a few months.

"We want to fill Dáithí's life with joy, love, and positivity. By the end of this summer, we hope to see him active on the transplant list again, and as stable as he is now,” they said.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us along this challenging journey. Your encouragement and solidarity have carried us through tough times.

“Remember, we may be down for now, but we will never be out. We are looking forward to a summer season of love, joy, and relentless determination.

“If Dáithí has taught us anything on this journey, it’s that miracles do happen.”