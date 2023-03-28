Dáithí Mac Gabhann to be granted freedom of Belfast

Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his dad Máirtín Mac Gabhann and mother Seph Ni Mheallain on the steps of Stormont.

Belfast boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann is to be granted the freedom of Belfast, the BBC has reported.

The decision is expected to be confirmed at the full council’s monthly meeting next Monday.

The six-year-old, who has been waiting for a heart transplant for most of his life, has been at the centre of a campaign to change Northern Ireland’s organ donation laws. While the legislation – named Dáithí’s Law - was originally passed last spring, stalemate at Stormont had meant secondary legislation needed for it to come into action couldn’t be passed.

The law was cleared in Westminster and is now to come into force on June 1. The Donate4Dáithí campaign (run by Dáithí’s family) tweeted expressing delight at the young man could be joining a list that includes Bill Clinton, Van Morrison and the nurses of Belfast.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) Northern Ireland said it was “excellent news, so well deserved,” adding that “he’s an inspiration!”

After the decision for the law to be put into action was announced last month, his father spoke of his joy.

“We were told we couldn’t, that we wouldn’t and that we shouldn’t, but then we were in the House of Commons listening to everyone speaking Dáithí’s name,” Máirtín Mac Gabhann said.

“We had door after door slammed in our faces, but then suddenly people were queuing up to meet Dáithí.

“He has become a symbol of hope and has inspired people to never give up on something they believe in.”