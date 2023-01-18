Dáithí’s Law: Dad devastated organ donation law named after his son won’t go ahead

Dáithí Mac Gabhann with dad Máirtín and mum Seph pictured at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards at The Culloden Hotel and Spa on September 30 2022. Photo by Stephen Hamilton.

The father of a child waiting for a heart transplant has described being heartbroken a new organ donation law has stalled.

Six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann has been waiting for his transplant for most of his life due to being born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Dáithí’s Law was due to be passed in spring 2023, and would have meant all adults became potential donors unless they specifically opted out. The law cannot be passed without a functioning government.

His father Máirtín, who has been campaigning for the law change, called on Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to step in to progress the legislation from Westminster.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, he said the news was “devastating”.

“To do all that hard work last year, to wake up this morning to this news that Dáithí’s Law will not be able to go live in spring 2023 as planned is devastating,” he said.

“It’s unacceptable. We won’t be accepting the news we’re still hoping that it will be able to go live in spring 2023,” he added.

"We’ll be doing everything we can to move those mountains again.”

Speaking previously to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Mac Gabhann said: “We can’t wait any longer because it will take time for this Bill to come into effect, there would be a year’s awareness campaign and then it would take time to settle in.”

MLAs have also given their reaction.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The First Minister designate tweeted that she had been in contact with the family.

“Have spoken to Dáithí’s daddy Mairtin and have assured the family that we will work to ensure this needless hurdle is overcome ASAP,” MIchelle O’Neill said.

“Dáithí’s law saves lives and now must be delivered."

In a statement, she added: “News that the Organ Donation Law is now being held up because one party has refused to enter the Assembly and Executive is completely unacceptable.

“The passing of Dáithí's law, and the powerful determination of his family, offered great hope to so many people desperately waiting for an organ transplant and modernised our organ donation laws.

“This is life-saving legislation and it must be implemented with no delay.

“I am again appealing to the DUP to get back around the table, work with the rest of us to get this legislation over the line, to support people through the cost of living crisis, to tackle waiting lists and stop punishing vulnerable people.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan Show, DUP MLA Paul Givan said: “I think it is hugely disappointing that we are in this position. It’s not a position I want to be in.”

He said the law had been blocked “because of secondary legislation that the Department of Health have indicated is necessary to indicate the type of organs that this would relate to.

“That’s why we want the UK and the European Union to get on with their job,” he added.

He asked that people continue to register as organ donors in the meantime.

Permanent secretary at the Department of Health Peter May told the PA news agency that Daithi’s Law was an example of legislation which needed a sitting Assembly.

“Daithi’s Law is a piece of legislation passed by the Assembly last February which requires regulation, secondary legislation, in order to be given effect,” he said.

“And those regulations need the approval of the Assembly.

“Now, clearly, in the absence of an Assembly, we can’t proceed with that.

“So, that is an area where one piece of legislation which affects the deemed consent for organ transplants, cannot proceed.

“And that’s just a microcosm of other examples along those lines.”

Mr May added: “I think we all want to do the best we can for the public that we serve.

“When there’s a cross party consensus behind that piece of legislation, it would be great to see it properly enforced, as the Assembly intended.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has said the Secretary of State must intervene to ensure the implementation of the long-awaited opt-out organ donation system.

Mr Carroll said: “Any delay to opt-out organ donation will cost lives. It is unacceptable and the Secretary of State needs to urgently intervene to implement this system.

“This legislation was passed after tireless campaigning by young Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his family. The DUP and the Tories have failed them and countless others by abdicating responsibility for governing the North.

“Westminster has a duty to ensure the opt-out organ donation system is brought forward in the absence of an Executive. People’s lives depend on it.”

British Heart Foundation NI Head Fearghal McKinney said they wanted to see the lifesaving legislation in place “as soon as possible.”

"We campaigned alongside Máirtín and Seph to get to the position where Dáithí's Law was supported by the Assembly, and we continue to support the campaign. We need to see this legislation implemented in order to increase organ donation and to save lives,” he said.

"This campaign attracted support from across society and now that support is needed once more to get this across the line. We encourage everyone eligible to register as an organ donor and to have the conversation with their families and loves to share their wishes so they can give the gift of life to others."

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath branded the delay to Dáithií’s law as “an absolute disgrace” blaming it on “political failure that is having a harmful impact on everyone" in NI.

“By increasing the number of organ donations in the North, with everyone registered unless they opt out, this legislation has the potential to save lives every single day,” he said.

“The news of this delay is disappointing not only for the MacGabhann family, but for every person currently waiting on an organ donation that has the potential to transform their lives.

“Every effort should be made to find a way around this delay and I would urge the NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to intervene and remove this needless hurdle so that patients can benefit without delay.

"This is the latest in a long line of issues that has hit a brick wall due to the lack of government here and no matter how much they try to avoid it, until the DUP do the right thing and get back to work people will continue to suffer.”