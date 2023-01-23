Dáithí’s Law: Kidney Ambassador writes open letter to NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris ‘urging’ him to intervene on legislation

Daithi Mac Gabhann with his dad Mairtin Mac Gabhann and mother Seph Ni Mheallain on the steps of Parliament Buildings at Stormont

Northern Ireland’s Kidney Care Ambassador has written an open letter to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris pleading with him to “fully implement” organ donation legislation on behalf of people waiting “so anxiously for a transplant.”

Former UUP MLA Jo-Anne Dobson, who is a kidney donator herself, said the delay in legislation – also known as ‘’Dáithí’s Law’ is “crucially important for people affected by kidney disease and the wider transplant community right across Northern Ireland because it brings hope to those who are waiting for a transplant.”

She also said the legislation “encourages people to think and talk about becoming an Organ Donor, prompting discussions which can save lives.”

The Bill is named for six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who has been waiting for his transplant for most of his life due to being born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

It was originally supposed to pass this spring, however has now faced delays due to a lack of functioning Assembly.

"As a former MLA, I saw first-hand, in 2015, the issue of adopting an Opt-Out system become increasingly politicised at Stormont. This made it impossible to pass the Bill at that time” said Ms Dobson in her letter.

"It would be unforgivable were adopting an Opt-Out system, which is rooted in transforming and saving lives through Organ Donation, to once again become a victim of our political disagreements when, just last year it became a shining example of political agreement.

"I urge you to avoid the temptation to fold this Bill into the current protracted political discussions, but rather to recognise that your personal intervention to fully implement Opt-Out would enable you to give local political parties a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when they do work together.”

She signed the plea from “as a mother, as a living kidney donor and as Kidney Care UK charity ambassador” and asked Mr Heaton-Harris “to do all in your power to implement this law and would be happy to meet with you to discuss this vital issue further.”

Ms Dobson’s letter comes as campaign group Donate4Dáithí has announced a meeting with NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris over the delay in the implementation of the law.

The group is a family and community run campaign organised by Dáithí’s parents Máirtín and Seph. It will meet the Mr Heaton-Harris on February 1.

It comes after the group tweeted about a BBC report that a bill that will allow the government to set a budget for Northern Ireland is to be rushed through the House of Commons on Monday.

The group said “It can be done! Is Dáithí’s Law not a priority?”

They also said that the NI Secretary had said on the news he would meet with them but hadn’t contacted them.

In a BBC interview last week, Máirtín Gabhann previously said the news that the law would be delayed was “devastating.”

“To do all that hard work last year, to wake up this morning to this news that Dáithí’s Law will not be able to go live in spring 2023 as planned is devastating,” he said.

“It’s unacceptable. We won’t be accepting the news we’re still hoping that it will be able to go live in spring 2023,” he added.

"We’ll be doing everything we can to move those mountains again.”

Speaking previously to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Mac Gabhann said: “We can’t wait any longer because it will take time for this Bill to come into effect, there would be a year’s awareness campaign and then it would take time to settle in.”