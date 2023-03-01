Daithi’s Law on organ donation to come into force in June

Six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann from Belfast welcomes the announcement of a date for the implementation of Daithi’s Law (Department of Health/PA)

A new organ donation law for Northern Ireland will come into force at the start of June.

From then, all adults in the region will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

The Department of Health has confirmed the date for the introduction of “Daithi’s Law” after the legislation received Royal Assent earlier this week.

MPs at Westminster last week progressed the stalled legislation on the opt-out donation system because the political impasse at Stormont meant local Assembly members were unable to convene to pass the regulations.

The law is named in honour of six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann from Belfast, who is waiting for a new heart.

Ahead of its introduction, the Public Health Agency will carry out an extensive public education and awareness campaign to make sure people understand the new system.

Those excluded from deemed consent legislation are children under 18, people who lack the mental capacity to understand the change in law and visitors to Northern Ireland and temporary residents

Specialist nursing staff will continue to speak to families about donation, as well as considerations around faith and beliefs, before any organ or tissue donation goes ahead.

Northern Ireland Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May

Peter May, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health, said: “June 1 will mark another important milestone for organ donation in Northern Ireland.

“The new law will strengthen the current legislative framework around organ donation and will increase the current rate of consent in the small number of cases in which it is clinically possible for organ donation to proceed after a person’s death.

“Doing so will increase the overall number of donors, and ultimately the number of lifesaving organs available for transplantation.

“I know that many people in Northern Ireland have campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of organ donation and I want to commend them for all their work in this area.”

Daithi MacGabhann and his father Mairtin MacGabhann outside the Houses of Parliament in London last week

Daithi’s father, Mairtin Mac Gabhann, said: “It was a very proud day for our family and campaign to have Daithi’s Law included as an amendment on the Executive Formation Bill.

“To hear Daithi’s name mentioned again, and again, in the House of Commons was something we will treasure forever.

“It was an incredibly difficult couple of weeks to get where we wanted to be, but we are just delighted to be here now and to see that Daithi’s Law will be in effect by Spring 2023, as planned, is just the cherry on top.

“Daithi continues to fight every day while he waits for the gift of a new heart, and we hope that this change in law helps make organ donation the norm in society, along with education and further awareness.

“We will never stop spreading the positive message of organ donation, as we hope that one day it will save our Daithi’s life.”