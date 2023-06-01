Dáithí’s Law: Organ donation legislation officially comes into effect

The father of six-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann has told of his “pride and joy” as a landmark organ donation law inspired by his son came into effect on Thursday.

Under Dáithí’s Law, all adults will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

The young boy was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen as his long wait for a donor continues.

He has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018.

In 2021 the Executive approved a soft opt-out legislation drawn up by Robin Swann when he was Health Minister.

Despite being allowed to proceed, Dáithí’s Law was delayed after the collapse of the Executive, before being cleared in Westminster. It takes effect today.

Dad Máirtín said: “As a father, there are few moments in life that can compare to the pride and joy I feel for my son on this momentous day.

“After years of tireless campaigning and fighting for this cause, Dáithí’s Law is finally going to be in effect.

“It’s hard for me to put into words just how much this means to our family and to the organ donation community.

“The journey to get to this point has been long and exhausting. We have made countless sacrifices along the way, and there were times when we felt like giving up, but we persevered, because we knew that this was a cause worth fighting for.

“It is a day of celebration. It is a day that we will remember for the rest of our lives. But it is also a day to reflect on the hard work that went into making this.

“We have fought tooth and nail, and we have done it with love, determination and a sense of purpose.”

Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May said it was “a landmark day for organ donation”.

He added: "More than 140 people are waiting for transplants across Northern Ireland. The opt-out system means that all adults, unless in an excluded group, which includes children under 18 years, those who lack capacity to understand the new law and those who are temporarily resident in Northern Ireland, will be considered to be organ donors after death unless they chose to opt out.

“Everyone will still have a choice — people are free to opt in, opt out or amend their decision at any time — and families will continue to be consulted.

“We know that the vast majority of people say they support organ donation in principle, but many people still haven’t got round to signing the donor register or telling their families.

“By switching to an opt-out system, the hope is that this makes it easier for families to support donation.”

Mr May added: “I hope that this will lead to more people saying yes to donation and saving even more lives.”

According to the Department of Health, 96 patients received a life-saving transplant from a deceased donor last year and Northern Ireland had 59 donors who enabled 140 life-saving transplants across the UK.

Former MLA Jo-Anne Dobson, who proposed an opt-out organ donation system for Northern Ireland more than 10 years ago, and who became a living organ donor after donating her kidney to son Mark, emphasised the importance of of having frank discussions about the subject.

She said: “Changing legislation alone doesn’t save lives, people do. By continuing to talk about organ donation, highlighting the myriad local human stories of love and compassion, we can encourage more and more people to share their wishes with their loved ones, which remains as crucially important under the new law as it did in the past and, we know, makes donation much more likely.

“In my view, this is one of the best pieces of legislation the Assembly has ever passed, but while changing to an opt-out system is the right thing to do, it’s not the only thing to do, and the campaign to save lives doesn’t stop there.

“It’s hugely positive to see the Public Health Agency’s public awareness campaign moving ahead, which, alongside the continued vital patient-centred promotion of all our local charities, will ensure consent rates for organ donation can only continue to rise, giving everyone who needs a transplant renewed hope and a greater chance.”