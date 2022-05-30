Damage to Co Down gravesites ‘shows lack of respect’

A headstone has been broken and grave ornaments thrown about in a church graveyard on the Lurgan Road in Banbridge during an incident on Sunday morning.

There are also evidence of drug misuse in the area.

Police received a report shortly after 11.30am on Sunday, May 29 that a headstone had been vandalised and kicked over, causing it to split.

Sergeant Stewart said: “Grave ornaments and flowers had also been thrown around two other gravesites and there was also some evidence of drug misuse in the area.

“This is an appalling act of criminal damage. A graveyard is a place for quiet reflection to peacefully pay respects to loved ones who are no longer with us.

“The damage caused to these gravesites shows a total lack of respect and is very upsetting for grieving loved ones.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing. We would ask if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or if you have information that would help our investigation to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 860 of 29/05/22.”