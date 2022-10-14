Dame Arlene Foster and former DUP MLA Peter Weir confirmed for peerage to House of Lords

Former first minister Dame Arlene Foster is set to join the House of Lords, it has been confirmed.

In a document published by the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday, it was announced the former DUP leader has been nominated for a non-affiliated peerage.

Former DUP MLA and Education Minister Peter Weir has also been nominated for a peerage.

Both are to become life peers, the DUP has said.

Dame Arlene has yet to speak about the news but in a tweet on Friday afternoon said: “Huge congratulations to my dear friend and former colleague ⁦@DUPpeterweir⁩. What mischief will we get up to in the House of Lords! Watch this space.”

Sir Jeffrey welcomed the news of the two peerages.

He said Mr Weir would be a “very welcome addition to our Parliamentary team” in the House of Lords and added that he was “delighted” Dame Arlene had been nominated.

Dame Arlene left the DUP last year after a divisive split in the party saw her ousted as leader.

"Arlene will be a strong voice for Northern Ireland and this is rightful and worthy recognition for her contribution and service to Northern Ireland. We look forward to working closely with her in the time ahead,” Sir Jeffrey said.

Mr Weir said the nomination has left him “very honoured and humbled”.

"At Westminster, I will be operating as a full time working peer, advocating on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland, and promoting the great cause of the union,” he said.

“Northern Ireland needs stability and prosperity, and alongside my colleagues at Westminster, the Assembly and local councils, I will focus on delivering those twin objectives, particularly through the necessary removal of the protocol, which acts as a barrier to good governance and the economic well-being of our people.

“I am very grateful to my many friends and colleagues who have supported and worked with me over many years and with the opening of this new chapter I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve the people of Northern Ireland in Parliament.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “On behalf of our party and indeed many throughout Northern Ireland I welcome this recognition for Peter.

"Peter Weir has given a lifetime of service to his constituents and to the Pro-Union cause in Northern Ireland. He will be a very welcome addition to our Parliamentary team in the House of Lords as well as a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and the Pro-Union cause throughout the United Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, former Northern Ireland Office Minister Hugo Swire will sit as a Conservative Party peer.

Dame Arlene left the DUP last year after a reported 75% of the party’s MLAs signed a letter expressing no confidence in her leadership.

She stepped down as leader on May 28, 2021, before resigning as first minister.

After stepping down as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in September 2021, Dame Arlene has become a media personality with GB News and writes a number of newspaper columns.

The 52-year-old hosts her own weekly show – The Briefing - on the news channel and was the driving force behind GB News’ decision to air live coverage of this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations after the BBC decided to only provide edited evening highlights.

She also received a CBE in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list for political and public service.

Mr Weir lost his seat in Strangford at the last Assembly election in May, securing just 3,313 first preference votes.