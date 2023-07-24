Dame Arlene Foster feels ‘so sorry’ for those affected by Rhodes wildfires after return from island

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has said she “feels so sorry” for holidaymakers from the UK trapped in Greece, as wildfires continue to grip Rhodes.

Dame Arlene returned from a holiday on the Greek island on Sunday morning.

She said she is watching the news reports of the fires across the island and sent her condolences to those on the island who have lost their homes.

She Tweeted: “Watching the terrible story of the fires in the Greek island. I came home from Rhodes on Sunday and feel so sorry for all those wonderful people in Rhodes who have lost their homes and livelihoods and wish safe passage to all those trying to get home to the UK.”

Over the weekend flight operators Jet2 and TUI cancelled all flights in and out of Rhodes, after extreme heat triggered fires across the island’s countryside last week.

Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the island after many holidaymakers had to resort to escaping to the beach to escape the extreme weather conditions.

The Greek island of Corfu has also experienced serious fires across the island, with 2,500 people evacuated from the island.

Speaking to the BBC, the island’s deputy mayor Theofanis Skembris said: "The situation in the island is better now. Most of the fires are under control. There are firefighting airplanes helping. I believe that everything will be over soon."

Airlines are set to resume flights from tomorrow to bring UK holidaymakers home whilst the Foreign Office has said they are monitoring the situation

Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell urged British tourists in Rhodes to "stick very close to your tour company, they know best what you should do.”