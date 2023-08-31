Dame Arlene Foster has no contact with DUP colleagues who plotted downfall

But she says she has ‘no bitterness’ over her exit

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has said she does not feel “any bitterness” towards old DUP colleagues who unceremoniously ousted her in 2021.

Dame Arlene made the comments as she sat down for her first proper interview with the Impartial Reporter since 2016.

She was recently unveiled as a columnist by the paper’s new editor Rodney Edwards as he took the helm at the Co Fermanagh paper.

“My political career was cut off,” she said of her toppling as DUP leader, “but I think, you know, there is no point in looking back with recrimination.

“Things happened and I therefore had to go. I don’t feel any bitterness.”

Expanding further on whether she forgives those who had a hand in her downfall, she added: “Well, I mean, I’m not sure they asked for my forgiveness, to be fair.

“They haven’t spoken to me since, they didn’t speak to me before, and they haven’t spoke to me since.”

Dame Arlene will go down in history as the first woman to become Northern Ireland’s First Minister and to lead the DUP.

She has since parted ways with the DUP but found it “difficult” to walk away from her role as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Alongside television work with GB News, the Enniskillen-born woman is a member of the House of Lords and “loves” that people still come to her for help.

Having served the constituency since 2003, firstly as a member of the UUP before defecting to the DUP the following year, critics have questioned what she delivered for the area.

More recently, there has been widespread disappointment at Fermanagh being the only county to be omitted from the All-Island Strategic Rail Review and with services being cut at the South West Acute Hospital.

She doesn’t accept that her home county has been “left out” and suggested it is up to local representatives to promote the place in which they live.

On the specific issue of rail infrastructure, Mrs Foster said a decision was taken to remove lines in 1957 and restoring those would cost “billions” rather than millions of pounds.

When challenged on a project she announced in the past, the Southern Bypass, a £25m-£30m plan to alleviate traffic congestion in Enniskillen town centre, Mrs Foster pointed the finger at the Secretary of State for an “absolutely outrageous” decision to cut funding.

She refused to be drawn on the restoration of Stormont, citing trading barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain as a result of the Windsor Framework.

In a wide-ranging interview, the former DUP leader also admitted that mistakes were made by the Stormont government when reacting to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think they were made out of sloppiness or anything like that. They were made because we thought we were doing the right thing, given the information we had at the time,” she said.

Mrs Foster reflected on the impact school closures had, particularly on vulnerable children, adding: “I think everyone had sleepless nights during Covid”.

“Closing schools is something I feel that, when you think about the number of young people who are now exhibiting difficulties because of that period of time when they didn’t have school and the impact that has had on them [perhaps things could have been done differently].”