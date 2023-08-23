Dame Arlene Foster joins The Impartial Reporter as a columnist

The Impartial Reporter has announced Dame Arlene Foster will write a weekly column for the newspaper (Liam McBurney/PA)

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster is joining The Impartial Reporter as a columnist, the paper’s editor-in-chief has announced.

The ex-DUP leader will write a weekly entry for the Fermanagh-based paper in which she will be “offering her opinion and sparking debate”.

The paper’s editor Rodney Edwards announced her appointment on X (formerly Twitter) days after teasing the role which will be part of the revamped publication.

"Arlene Foster is joining The Impartial Reporter as a columnist. No longer a member of the DUP, I look forward to her offering her opinion and sparking debate (The Impartial Reporter) should encompass a wide spectrum of views. More announcements on this next week. Welcome, (Arlene Foster),” he posted on X.

Dame Arlene soon responded to the news, sharing Mr Edwards’ announcement, writing: “Looking forward to being a columnist in the paper I grew up with - unionism, community and living in the best county in Our Wee Country. West really is best!”

Dame Arlene’s new role continues her media career after leaving politics in April 2021.

The Fermanagh-native currently hosts her own programme on GB News titled The Briefing, where she regularly covers issues concerning Northern Ireland.

The Impartial Reporter is the county's oldest weekly paper having been founded in 1825.

Mr Edwards who previously worked for the Sunday Independent and the Irish Independent took on the role of editor in June.