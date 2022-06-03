Dame Arlene Foster ‘personally offended’ by republicans calling for end to monarchy after Queen passes away

The newly named dame, Arlene Foster presents her own show - The Briefing with Arlene Foster - on GB News channel at 3pm every Friday.

Dame Arlene Foster has noted how personally offended she is by republicans calling for the abolishment of the British monarchy once Queen Elizabeth II passes away.

Speaking on her own GB News programme - The Briefing with Arlene Foster - the former First Minister said: “There are some people who have been talking about this and of course, famously, republicans are saying make Elizabeth the last, which I find very offensive, personally, but they do do that.

“For me, it’s about the continuity, that golden thread, the fact that the monarch is above party politics. If we had a president, they would inevitably be political, is that not right?”

The ex-DUP leader was speaking to royal author and journalist, Phil Dampier, who also congratulated the host on becoming a dame with her own feature on the Queen’s birthday honours list this week, and said it won’t be a jubilee that Mrs Foster will regret.

The pair discussed how the new Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has planned for a referendum on republicanism, which would effectively remove the Queen as head of state in Australia.

“I was surprised at the Australian Prime Minister because we had been speaking to someone who knows Australian politics, and he had said he didn’t think he would bother with that, but it's nearly been one of his first actions,” Mrs Foster commented.

“I’m not so sure it’s going to be as cut and dry as you’d think,” replied Mr Dampier, noting it will be “fascinating” to see the number of countries seeking to “ditch” the monarchy after the current Queen dies.

“Barbados ditched her recently, which I thought was very sad, they could have waited. But they didn’t have a referendum. Who knows what the result would’ve been.”

Mr Dampier said he believes other nations around the world are “envious of the monarchy”, given the tributes that came in for Her Majesty from politicians worldwide, including the US, France and even North Korea.

He also pointed out that there might not be another jubilee for 40 years, saying that it’s “unlikely” Prince Charles will get to his Silver Jubilee of 25 years, so it could be Prince William’s Silver Jubilee before more similar celebrations are held.