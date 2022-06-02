Dame Judi Dench and Sir David Jason send special jubilee messages to Dundonald primary school

The teachers and pupils of Brooklands Primary School received some really royal messages following their own special jubilee celebrations on Wednesday, with some personalised shout-outs from a dame and knight.

Dame Judi Dench and Sir David Jason that is - as both British household names sent well wishes to all those at the Dundonald-based school.

In a video posted to the school’s social media channels, Dame Judi says: “Hello everybody at Brooklands Primary School. This is Judi Dench and I’m sending you love, and I’m very anxious to know what you’re all going to do for the Queen’s Jubilee.

“It’s never happened before you know, that we’ve had a king or a queen that’s been 70 years on the throne,” the multi-Academy Award winning actress continues.

Mrs McNirlan's P2 class welcome a very special 'visitor' to Brooklands!

“And so it’s a great sense of occasion and a great cause for celebration. I’m going to be lighting a beacon - a big fire - in our village, and I expect you’ll be doing something of the same thing. I send you lots of love and I hope you have a wonderful evening.”

In a more traditional manner, Sir David instead opted to send the children a letter, which was read out by one of their teachers Mrs Smart in the same clip.

“Thank you for your letter telling me your school is having a special digital week towards the jubilee celebrations,” writes the Only Fools and Horses star. “I am afraid I am rather more old-school and feel a bit videoed out at the moment, having given a number of interviews about the upcoming weekend

“It is great to hear that your school is getting very excited about the historic and special event and I hope that you will all have fun celebrating in your own way, and will remember it for years to come. What a wonderful achievement for Her Majesty the Queen. She certainly deserves and A*. As for my own plans, I will be attending a special invitation to an event around the pageant in London with my family. All good wishes to the teachers and pupils at Brooklands School.”

This isn’t the first time Brooklands have been greeted by some famous faces either, as last year, Gary Lineker, Stephen Fry and Matt Lucas were some celebs (to name a few) that sent the kids clips welcoming them back for the new school year.

Teacher Mark Henry told the Belfast Telegraph that he researches many celebrities’ agents and managers online, and messages them to see if there is ever any chance of being sent a recording for the children.

Brooklands’ principal Jeremy Armstrong said he was “blown away” by the celebrities’ tributes this time round again, which also included well wishes from ITV News anchor, Julie Etchingham.

“Whenever you see the likes of someone like Dame Judi Dench taking the time to record such a lovely message, I actually find it very humbling that they’re prepared to do that for a little primary school in Northern Ireland,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

On Wednesday, the school had their own special celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, which included a fancy picnic and dancing with dinner ladies.

“The children were asked to dress as if they were going to a garden party. There were some pretty frocks and some of the boys were even wearing suits and ties, with some Grenadier Guards too and it was lovely,” Mr Armstrong continued.

The red, white & blue crew - Brooklands brilliant dinner ladies!

“We were blessed with good weather, so we decorated the playground with bunting and the children sat outside on their blankets. Our neighbourhood police officer was with us and he mingled around the classes. Sharon Skillen, one of our local councillors joined us for a while as well. It was a lovely atmosphere.”

He laughed that they “have some pretty crazy dinner ladies” who decorated the canteen and had set aside one side “for a wee disco and dancing with the dinner ladies”.

Mr Armstrong added: ““Some of the children were even dancing as they entered the canteen, they couldn’t wait. They had their favourite dinner, chicken dinner and one of the dinner ladies - dear bless her - spent hours making fairy cakes and sticking little union jacks on top.”

He noted that in the lead-up, the teachers have stressed to the pupils that “these are historical times and nobody will ever see the likes of this again”.

And what better way to remember Queen Elizabeth II’s special occasion, than with messages from Del Boy, and the woman who won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth I?