Dame Kelly Holmes leaves Belfast runners in the dust with surprise appearance at Stormont parkrun

Runners setting off on the weekly Stormont Parkrun in Belfast on Saturday were treated to a “surprise superstar” as Dame Kelly Holmes pounded the pavement alongside them.

The 5K run sets off at 9.30am every Saturday morning.

BBC journalist Emma Vardy shared a picture with the middle distance athlete on Twitter, writing: “Surprise superstar at @StormontParkrun today!! And to think I nearly stayed in bed this morning.

"Def makes you wanna run a bit faster when Dame Kelly Holmes is at the finish line.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Dame Kelly completed the 5k run in 20 minutes and 17 seconds.

This isn’t the first time the Olympic gold medallist made a surprise appearance at a Belfast Parkrun, however.

Back in 2019, she delighted runners at the Ormeau Parkrun when she gave some motivational chats to participants at the starting line.

Retired middle distance athlete Dame Kelly is one of the most decorated British runners of all-time.

She famously captured double gold in the 800m and 1500m at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Dame Kelly retired following the Olympics and has since dedicated her time to media work and her charity, the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.