Damien Casey: Fundraiser for Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust set up in memory of Tyrone hurler

A fundraiser for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has been set up in memory of deceased Tyrone hurler Damian Casey.

The fundraising effort was set up by Eoghan Ruadh, the club Mr Casey has so much success with before his tragic death.

The 28-year-old died suddenly at a hotel in Spain on June 17 and was laid to rest last month.

The club confirmed the fundraising page has been set up to accommodate the many who were “having trouble with other donation channels”.

“Over the past few weeks we have received donations to the club and for the Kevin Bell Trust in Memory of Damian. Thanks to all,” they wrote.

“We have set up a GoFund me page for anyone who wants to donate towards the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, who do tremendous work in helping Irish families bring their loved one's home to Ireland.”

At the funeral mass for the Dungannon hurling star, Mr Casey was hailed for his integrity, decency and dedication.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Very Rev Dean Kevin Donaghy told mourners that Damian Casey’s life was “packed with goodness and decency, with earnest effort and abundant achievement, with constant commitment and a total desire to give his best to everything he did, in family life, in school and university, in sport and play, and in a successful but all-too-short working life”.

“He had indeed come to perfection in so short a while,” he said.

Damian was described as a “dynamic” sportsman, “an inspirational leader” and “a man of integrity and honour”.

Mourners heard of how in his last appearance for his county team in the Nicky Rackard Cup final held in Croke Park last month, he captained the team and scored 14 points to lead Tyrone to victory, in a “classic example of his outstanding performance on the field”.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraising effort should visit the GoFundMe link here.