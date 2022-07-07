Damning report into NI council’s land deals sparks call for police probe

Allister urges PSNI to act after watchdog slams officials at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough

The findings have led TUV leader Jim Allister to call for the PSNI to investigate.

Mr Allister won a 2019 court case challenging the council’s decision to grant planning permission for a £20m hotel.

The watchdog’s audit revealed the local authority: failed to demonstrate that it obtained best price in land transactions; there were “significant” governance failings in land disposals and easements (granting of rights of way on council land), and the standards and behaviour of some senior council officers fell short of the standards expected.

Local Government Auditor Colette Kane said two land deals made by the council may have been unlawful, and it failed to have adequate policies and procedures in place to protect its assets.

She also found some senior officials provided “inaccurate and unreliable” information to her during her investigation.

Mrs Kane said while the behaviour of senior officials was “serious and concerning”, she did not find the threshold for the offence of “wilful misconduct” had been reached, but that their behaviour should be dealt with internally or through professional services.

The first case related to the granting of right of way on ‘The Pits’ site in Portstewart to a developer for £1 in June 2016 so they could build the £20m hotel and leisure complex.

Planning permission was granted, but later overturned as a result of a judicial review taken by Mr Allister, who argued there was bias on behalf of the council towards securing planning approval at all costs.

Mr Allister took the challenge after reviewing covert recordings by a councillor on the planning committee during relevant conversations with council officials.

At the judicial review, one valuer acting for Mr Allister put the price tag for the right of way access at £800,000.

In her report, Mrs Kane said the transcripts of the tapes showed council chief executive David Jackson “pushed for the development project very hard and put pressure on everyone to just get this done”, and that was the “directive” issued by him. Also, he instructed the then assistant solicitor [for the council] to carry out tasks with which he was “uncomfortable”.

David Jackson

She found no expert valuation of the easement had been carried out prior to it being granted; strict governance procedures were not followed by officials, and councillors had not been provided with the full details of the case before they eventually granted approval.

“I find the extent and nature of the issues raised in this case concerning,” she added.

“There appears to have been a culture of pressure to get ‘deals done’, bypassing best practice and guidance and prioritising the prospect of the hotel development over due process and good value for the council.

“It is never acceptable to circumvent proper procedures, which are there to protect members and officers, and to ensure that both domestic and European legislation is not breached.

“This culture within the council led directly to the easement being granted without full considerations being followed up on, including the omission of a professional valuation.”

The second deal related to the £5,000 sale of a parcel of council land in Coleraine in October 2016 to a charity to facilitate the construction of a boutique hotel and conference centre.

Councillors had agreed to the sale “in principle” during one meeting, however there was no further report to the council regarding the conditions the sale was subject to. By law, councils must seek to obtain the best value possible for any land they sell, but in certain cases a lower price can been accepted — as long as it is approved by a Stormont minister. Mrs Kane said neither of these scenarios happened.

“I have not been provided with evidence upon which I can conclude that the decision to dispose of the land was in compliance with relevant legislation,” she said.

“I have sought legal advice on this matter, and in consideration of this and the evidence as a whole, I conclude there is a case for finding the disposal has not been made lawfully.”

She also found there were apparent conflicts of interest in the case, including that the buyer of the land nominated Mr Jackson for Freedom of the City of London (which he was awarded in August 2016) after initial contact with him regarding the sale, but before the transaction was completed.

Another finding was that the council was maintaining and paying costs on some land it did not own, something only discovered following enquiries by third parties about buying the land.

In one case, the council spent £25,000 in a year maintaining an old social centre it did not own. As of September last year, the council was £66.6m in debt.

Mrs Kane found there was inadequate oversight and challenges by councillors in land transaction cases, and senior officials did not always follow the guidance of legal advisers. She recommended an independent review of Causeway Coast and Glens’ governance arrangements overseen by the Department for Communities, and also that councillors should be provided with advanced training, among other measures.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said it will assess the report and consider the next steps, and that it had already made changes to its land and property procedures, and intended to comply with its obligations to ratepayers and stakeholders.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am engaging with my legal team to ensure that all appropriate steps are taken should the council fail in its duties to implement the changes required in a timely way.”