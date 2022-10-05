Daniel Greer: Bone marrow donor found for Newry teen with leukaemia after online campaign

Daniel Greer, Pic; Do It For Daniel Campaign

A suitable bone marrow donor has been found for a Newry teenager who was diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year.

Daniel Greer (14) was told he had leukaemia back in June after complaining about a sore back and neck.

Due the rapid and aggressive spread of the disease an urgent ‘Do It For Daniel’ campaign was launched to save his life.

“Brilliant news,” a tweet announced on Tuesday.

“A suitable donor has been found for our Daniel.

BRILLIANT news that at last we can now share - a suitable donor has been found for our Daniel! A long road lies ahead of course, but we now know he can get to Bristol for what we hope will be a life saving operation ��TO EVERYONE, THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/I8NuWMXykd — Do It For Daniel (@DoItForDaniel1) October 4, 2022

“Thank you to everyone,” it added.

The campaign encouraging the public to join the stem cell donor register in the hope of paving the way for a transplant.

The mystery donor came forward a number of weeks ago, but a series of screening checks had to be completed.

Daniel is due to travel to England next week for the operation.