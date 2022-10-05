Daniel Greer: Bone marrow donor found for Newry teen with leukaemia after online campaign
A suitable bone marrow donor has been found for a Newry teenager who was diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year.
Daniel Greer (14) was told he had leukaemia back in June after complaining about a sore back and neck.
Due the rapid and aggressive spread of the disease an urgent ‘Do It For Daniel’ campaign was launched to save his life.
“Brilliant news,” a tweet announced on Tuesday.
“A suitable donor has been found for our Daniel.
“Thank you to everyone,” it added.
The campaign encouraging the public to join the stem cell donor register in the hope of paving the way for a transplant.
The mystery donor came forward a number of weeks ago, but a series of screening checks had to be completed.
Daniel is due to travel to England next week for the operation.