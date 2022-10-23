Daniel Greer: Newry teenager ‘feeling great’ following successful stem cell transplant

Daniel Greer following his surgery Credit: Do It For Daniel Facebook

A Newry teenager who prompted thousands to sign up as potential stem cell donors has successfully received his own transplant, his family announced.

Daniel Greer was told he had leukaemia back in June after complaining about a sore back and neck.

Due the rapid and aggressive spread of the disease an urgent ‘Do It For Daniel’ campaign was launched to save his life.

The 15-year-old's story encouraged more than 8,000 potential donors to sign up with the DKMS charity.

Earlier this month it was revealed a suitable donor for Daniel had been found and now his family have shared the positive news that Daniel’s surgery in Bristol was successful.

In a post on social media, the family shared a snap of the Abbey Christian Brothers’ School student “feeling great afterwards”.

“The big smile says it all. We're delighted to announce that our Daniel has safely received his stem cell transplant,” they said.

“The procedure took place in Bristol Children's Hospital on Friday afternoon and it took exactly one hour to complete. He was feeling great afterwards and even managed to pose for this photo with his nurse.

“We're very relieved that it's all gone smoothly so far and very grateful to the wonderful staff in the ward for looking after him so well. While the road to recovery is going to be a long one, hopefully this is the start of Daniel's journey back to full health.

“We're so glad to share this happy news with all our followers who have supported the #DoItForDaniel campaign. The future for our favourite 15 year old now looks bright again.

“But this hope is only possible due to the kindness of a complete stranger who signed up to the bone marrow/stem cell register and then agreed to donate when they got the call to say they were Daniel's match.

“Please continue to spread the word about the #bonemarrow register and tell your friends what a difference it can make to #bloodcancer patients like Daniel. And please keep him in your prayers that everything keeps going in the right direction, so we can get him back home as soon as it is safe to do so.”