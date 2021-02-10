Daniel McClean murder probe: detectives arrest 32-year-old man

Police revisit the Cliftonville Road on February 9th 2021 one week on from the murder of Danny McClean (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Senior officers investigating the murder of north Belfast man Danny McClean have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to the incident.

A PSNI statement issued on Wednesday evening said detectives from the serious crime branch made the arrest in the Belfast area.

The 32-year-old has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police who returned to the murder scene of Daniel McClean in north Belfast on Monday evening now believe the gunman fled the scene in a car, rather than on foot.

Uniformed officers stopped cars and spoke to members of the public around the Cliftonville Road area, where the 54-year-old was shot multiple times while sitting in his car last Tuesday night. They also distributed leaflets asking anyone with information about the killing to come forward.

The leaflet revealed police now believe the gunman made off in a silver coloured Vauxhall Vectra in the direction of the Old Park Road.

They previously said the gunman walked back towards Clifton Crescent just after the shooting.

McClean had links to dissident republican group ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) and also previously served in the British Army.

Last Friday two men aged 38 and 46 were arrested in connection with the murder in Belfast. They were released unconditionally on Monday.