Daniel Smyth: Fundraiser for tragic Coleraine teen smashes target to raise over £14k in a day

An online crowd-funder set up for a Co Londonderry teenager who died in Bulgaria has surpassed its target by almost £10,000 already.

Daniel Smyth from Coleraine passed away on Sunday following a tragic accident in his hotel bathroom during a family holiday to Sunny Beach.

A post-mortem found that the 19-year-old man had cardiac arrhythmia, a condition causing the sufferer to have an irregular heartbeat.

However, he and his family were unaware that he had the heart abnormality, which caused the student to collapse and die instantly.

On Monday, a Go Fund Me page was set up by Daniel’s cousin, Ellen Devenney-Adams, to help bring his body home, back to Northern Ireland.

Its initial target was set for £5,000, but in less than 24 hours almost 800 people have donated, bringing the total amount of money raised so far to over £14,000.

Any left over donations following the repatriation and funeral will go towards a memorial with any additional proceeds pledged to the Kevin Bell Trust charity which is helping bring Daniel home.

"I can’t even begin to thank each and every one of you,” Ellen said on Tuesday.

"The love, support and donations just flooded in. Our family will be forever grateful at the kindness our community has shown us in honouring Daniel.”

The young man had been accepted into university in Norwich just a short time before his untimely death.

He had completed a course in Interactive Creative Media at college and was due to pursue his passion for graphic design.

He leaves behind his parents, younger sister and younger brother.

Writing on social media on Sunday, Daniel’s mother Jema said the whole family is devastated.

"I don't really know what to say but Martin J Smyth [Daniel’s father] and myself want to thank all of you for your messages and thank you to our families who have been amazing,” the grieving mum posted on Facebook.

"There has been that many messages I can't bear to look at them, but thank you so much for all your support.

"Fly high my baby boy. Love you so much."