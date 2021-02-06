Danny McClean murder: PSNI granted more time to question two men

Police arrest a male at a property in the Oldpark area of North Belfast in relation to the murder of Danny McClean on February 4th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police arrest a male at a property in the Newlodge Road area of North Belfast in relation to the murder of Danny McClean on February 4th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have been granted an additional 48 hours to question two men arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Daniel 'Danny' McClean in Belfast.

The two men, aged 46 and 39, were detained in the city on Friday and taken to Musgrave PSNI Station for questioning.

Danny McClean was shot multiple times while sitting in a parked car in the driveway of a guesthouse on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast earlier this week.

The shooting was reported to police shortly after 8pm and McClean, aged 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had links to dissident republican group ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) and previously served in the British Army. McClean was expelled from the gang two years ago amid informant allegations. He was on bail facing arms charges and staying in a nearby bail hostel at the time of his murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, senior investigating officer in the investigation, said the "brutal" killing has "left Danny's family devastated and the local community traumatised by the callous actions of his murderer".

Danny McClean

"We continue to ask anyone who was in the Cliftonville Road or Clifton Crescent area of north Belfast on Tuesday, February 2, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm or who may have seen Danny or a red Audi Q2 in and around the area or adjoining streets between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, to pick up the phone and get in touch," he said.

"Alternatively, information can be uploaded onto the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q02-PO1 , where information such as video, images, CCTV and dash-cam footage can be uploaded to assist with our investigation.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to Danny’s murder to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1593 02/02/21, or use the MIPP portal. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ ."

Justice Minister Naomi Long branded the murder "senseless" and those behind it have left a family grieving and a community in shock.

"This appalling crime places additional pressures on our first responders, at a time when they are already dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and all of the additional challenges that brings with it. There is no place in society for the gun and it is time to stop these attacks," she added.