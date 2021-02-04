Danny McClean murder: PSNI make two arrests in north Belfast

Police arrest a male at a property in the Oldpark area of North Belfast in relation to the murder of Danny McClean on February 4th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police arrest a male at a property in the Oldpark area of North Belfast in relation to the murder of Danny McClean on February 4th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police arrest a male at a property in the Newlodge Road area of North Belfast in relation to the murder of Danny McClean on February 4th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police arrest a male at a property in the Newlodge Road area of North Belfast in relation to the murder of Danny McClean on February 4th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two men aged 46 and 39 have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Daniel ‘Danny’ McClean in north Belfast on Tuesday.

Both men have been taken to Musgrave PSNI Station for questioning.

Officers made arrests in the New Lodge area and in the Old Park area on Thursday evening.

McClean was shot a number of times at point blank range while sitting in a parked car in the driveway of a guesthouse on the Cliftonville Road earlier this week.

The shooting was reported to police shortly after 8pm and McClean was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 54-year-old had links to dissident republican group ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) and previously served in the British Army. McClean, who was on bail facing arms charges, was expelled from the gang two years ago amid informant allegations. He had been staying in a nearby bail hostel.

Police spent hours combing the area for evidence on Wednesday.

PSNI Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation into McClean’s killing, described the shooting as “callous” and said his thoughts were with the victim’s family. He said police will work “tirelessly” to seek justice.

“I have no doubt that local people will have been left extremely traumatised by this ruthless murder.”

He called for anyone with information to share it with police and for footage to be shared with detectives.

Politicians have spoken out against the murder.

First Minister Arlene Foster described the shooting as terrible news for people in the area and expressed her sympathies with the family of the man who died.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the murder was “not something that is acceptable at any level in our society and I think that anyone with information should come forward to the PSNI and assist with the investigation”.

Justice Minister Naomi Long branded it “senseless” and added: “Those responsible have left a family grieving and a community in shock.

“This appalling crime places additional pressures on our first responders, at a time when they are already dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and all of the additional challenges that brings with it. There is no place in society for the gun and it is time to stop these attacks.”