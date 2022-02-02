Danny McClean murder: PSNI release CCTV footage showing killer fleeing scene on first anniversary of shooting

Police have released CCTV footage to the public in a new appeal for information relating to the murderers of Daniel (Danny) McClean in North Belfast last year.

Wednesday marks the 54-year-old’s death, after he was shot on February 2, 2021 while sitting in a car on the Cliftonville Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in what police have described as a “cold and calculated murder”.

Read more Man arrested in connection with murder of Danny McClean released

Detective Inspector Rachel Switzer said: “On the evening of Tuesday 2 February 2021, at approximately 8pm, Danny was sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Audi Q2, which was parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road, when he was approached by a gunman and shot a number of times. Danny was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The lone gunman had crossed from Clifton Crescent and fired a number of shots, at close range.

“Today I am releasing footage showing those responsible for Danny’s murder leaving the scene.

“The CCTV footage shows the gunman, after the murder, running towards Clifton Crescent where he gets into a light-coloured saloon-type car. The car is then driven away, turning left onto the Cliftonville Road.

“This was a cold and calculated murder, which has left a family bereft. Danny’s daughters have recently highlighted the family’s ongoing sadness, understandably heightened during the first Christmas without their father.

“Whoever is responsible has no regard whatsoever for life, and that includes the lives of local people. This was carried out in a busy residential area, and at a time when members of the public, including children, could easily have been passing by. This violence has no place on our streets, and the people of north Belfast deserve better.”

Mr McClean had links to the dissident republican group ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) and previously served in the British Army.

He had been on bail facing arms charges, and was expelled from the gang two years ago amid allegations he was an informant.

Three men have been arrested in relation to his murder throughout the last year, but none have been charged.

Detective Inspector Switzer continued: “I strongly believe that answers to Danny’s murder lie within the community, and I am appealing to members of the public to get in touch with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“Were you walking or driving in the Cliftonville Road or Clifton Crescent area between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on 2 February 2021?

"Did you see Danny McClean or a red Audi Q2 on the Cliftonville Road or adjoining streets that evening? Did you see the gunman, or a light-coloured saloon car in the area at that time?

“Please contact us on 101; or submit photos, videos or footage using our Major Incident Public Portal.

"If you want to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Crimestoppers guarantees 100% anonymity.”