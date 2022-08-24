Danny Sheerin: Tributes flow for ‘Marathon Man’ who championed athletics in Derry following his death

Athletics groups in Derry have led tributes to Danny Sheerin, affectionately known as ‘The Running Man’, following his death.

Mr Sheerin was considered a legend on the marathon circuit, who even continued long-distance running while he was battling cancer.

The Sheerin family were “extremely saddened” to share the news of his passing.

A spokesperson for the Waterside Half Marathon said they were “deeply saddened” to hear the news.

“Affectionately known as ‘The Running Man’, Danny competed in countless athletics events in the City and was a huge supporter of our own event.

“Such was his determination and love of the Waterside Half Marathon that he even completed the course following his cancer diagnosis.

“His encouragement and positivity will live on through the many local people he encouraged and inspired through his participation in local sports events.

“He will be dearly missed by his entire family circle and the local running fraternity.

“Our thoughts are with Danny’s family and friends at this sad time.”

North West Triathlon said Mr Sheerin loved endurance racing and never missed a Liam Ball race, “even in more recent years when he was ill” he made it across the finish line.

“His love of sport was evident through his encouragement, participation and huge smile.

“He will be sorely missed and we are thinking of his family at this time. Rest in peace Danny.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Sandra Duffy, also paid tribute saying Mr Sheerin “championed our local athletics events for decades” and took part in scores of marathons, half marathons and triathlons.

“He inspired countless local people to take up running and led by example, showing great courage and determination by continuing to participate when he wasn’t well in recent years.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Danny’s family and friends at this sad time,” she added.

Mr Sheerin’s funeral will be held at St Mary’s chapel in Creggan on Friday morning.